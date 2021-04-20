Ohio Republicans aim to rename state park after Donald Trump

FILE- In this Oct. 12, 2018 file photo then President Donald Trump waves as he arrives for a campaign rally, in Lebanon, Ohio. A GOP-backed bill introduced Monday, April 20, 2021, would change the name of a state park to honor Trump. The House bill primarily sponsored by freshmen Rep. Mike Loychik to rename Mosquito State Park to Donald J. Trump State Park is the latest attempt by Ohio Republicans to honor the former president. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)