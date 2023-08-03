Appeals court allows Biden asylum restrictions to temporarily stay in place as case plays out

FILE - People line up against a border wall as they wait to apply for asylum after crossing the border from Mexico, July 11, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz. An appeals court Thursday, Aug. 3, allowed a rule restricting asylum at the southern border to stay in place. The decision is a major win for the Biden administration, which had argued that the rule was integral to its efforts to maintain order along the U.S.-Mexico border. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)