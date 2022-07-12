Pentagon: US kills IS group leader in Syria in drone strike

FILE - U.S. backed Syrian Democratic Forces soldiers search for Islamic State militants in Hassakeh, Syria, Jan. 28, 2022. The Pentagon says it killed a leader of the Islamic State in Syria in a drone strike. U.S. Central Command said in a news release that Maher al-Agal was killed Tuesday and an unidentified senior official in the Islamic State was seriously injured. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahma, File)