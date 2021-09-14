Wu advances in Boston mayor race; opponent too early to call

FILE — Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey makes remarks to staff and administrators during a visit to the Tobin Community Center, in this Tuesday, June 8, 2021 file photo, in Boston. Janey has already made history, becoming the first Black Bostonian and first woman to occupy the city's top office in an acting capacity after former Mayor Marty Walsh stepped down earlier this year to become President Joe Biden's labor secretary. On Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 voters cast ballots in a preliminary mayoral election that will select two top contenders from a field of five main candidates, all of whom are people of color, four of them women. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)