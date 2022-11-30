Jury convicts man in killings of 8 from another Ohio family

FILE - Remnants and old vehicles can be seen through the barbed wire at 4077 Union Hill Road, Aug. 31, 2022, in Piketon, Ohio, at the site where Christopher Rhoden Sr. and Gary Rhoden were killed in 2016. A prosecutor said Monday, Nov. 28, that the first defendant to face trial in the slayings of eight people from an Ohio family should be convicted regardless of whether he was a triggerman. (Ty Wright/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)