Chadians vote as Deby seeks to extend 3-decade presidency

Supporters of Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno gather for a rally in N'djamena, Chad, Friday April 9, 2021. Deby is seeking to extend his three-decade long rule, running for a sixth time in this oil-producing Central African nation that is home to nearly half a million refugees and also plays a prominent role in the fight against Islamic extremism in the Sahel. (AP Photo/Joel Kouam)