Loss of namesake bar and grill hits tiny Alabama community

In this photo provided by Jennifer Cassity, storm damage to the Faunsdale Bar and Grill, a popular spot in Faunsdale, Ala., is shown on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Located in an old building in a once-thriving town, the business was hit by a storm that moved through rural west Alabama. The loss of the well-known entertainment venue was a blow to the community of less than 100 people. (Jennifer Cassity via AP)