North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on his way home after concluding a trip to Russia's Far East

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, right, visit the Russian Pacific fleet in Vladivostok, the Russian Far East, on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)