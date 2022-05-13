Transgender medication law in Alabama blocked by judge

FILE - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall speaks during a news conference June 3, 2021, in Montgomery, Ala. A federal judge on Friday, May 13, blocked part of an Alabama law that makes it a felony to prescribe gender-affirming puberty blockers and hormones to transgender minors. The state attorney general’s office insists the law is constitutional and says it’s aimed at protecting children. “The science and common sense are on Alabama’s side. We will win this fight to protect our children,” Marshall said recently.(Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP, File)