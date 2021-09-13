Norway's center-left heads to victory in general elections

Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg, leader of the The Conservative Party Hoyre, casts her ballot in the 2021 parliamentary elections, at Skjold School in Bergen, Norway, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Norwegians are heading to the polls on Monday with the ruling Conservatives, led by Prime Minister Erna Solberg, and the opposition Labor Party, which is leading in opinion polls, both advocating for a gradual move away from the use of fossil fuels that continue to underpin the economy. (Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB via AP)