Pause on Ohio 'heartbeat' abortion ban extended to Oct. 12

FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade on June 24, 2022. A judge temporarily blocked Ohio’s ban on virtually all abortions, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, again pausing a law that took effect after federal abortion protections were overturned by the Supreme Court in June. (Barbara J. Perenic /The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File)