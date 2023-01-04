Family of 4 still hospitalized after father drove off cliff

This photo provided by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office shows emergency personnel responding to a vehicle over the side of Highway 1 on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in San Mateo County, Calif. The driver of the car that plunged off a cliff in Northern California, seriously wounding two children and a second adult after the 250-foot drop, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday, Jan. 3. (Sgt. Brian Moore/San Mateo County Sheriff's Office via AP)