Japan's ruling party loses 3 key elections in blow to Suga

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga takes off his face mask before speaking to reporters at his office in Tokyo Monday, April 26, 2021. His ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Sunday lost all three parliamentary by-elections, a blow to Suga’s grip on power ahead of national elections later this year. Suga said Monday he seriously takes the results seen to reflect voter discontent with his government's coronavirus handling as well as scandals involving his party. (Yuta Omori/Kyodo News via AP)