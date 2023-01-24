The AP Interview: Pope on health, critics and future papacy

FILE - Pope Benedict XVI leaves after greeting the faithful from the balcony window of the papal summer residence of Castel Gandolfo, the scenic town where he will spend his first post-Vatican days and made his last public blessing as pope, on Feb. 28, 2013. In an interview with The Associated Press Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, Pope Francis said he hasn't even considered issuing norms to regulate future papal resignations and says he plans to continue on for as long as he can as bishop of Rome, despite a wave of attacks against him by some top-ranked cardinals and bishops. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)