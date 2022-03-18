Parent convicted in college bribery case asks to remain free

John Wilson, left, arrives at federal court, April 3, 2019, with his wife Leslie to face charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal in Boston. Wilson, a head of a private equity firm and former Staples Inc. executive convicted of bribery and fraud charges for trying to pay more than $1.2 million to buy his three children's way into elite universities, asked the court Friday, March 18, 2022, to allow him to remain free pending his appeal. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)