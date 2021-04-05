Geffen Hall rebuild speeded due to virus, reopen in fall '22

This artist rendering released by the New York Philharmonic shows the interior of David Geffen Hall in New York. The New York Philharmonic and Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts are accelerating the reconstruction of Geffen Hall because of the novel coronavirus pandemic and plan to reopen the auditorium in fall of 2022, about 1 1/2 years ahead of the original schedule. (Diamond Schmitt Architects/New York Philharmonic via AP)