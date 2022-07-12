Biden to ping through Israel's iconic spots on Mideast tour

FILE - The exterior of the King David Hotel is seen from King David street in Jerusalem, Dec. 11, 2007. U.S. President Joe Biden's dash through the Israel and the occupied West Bank this week is expected to cut across some of the region's most iconic places. Both luxurious and grueling, Biden's visit starts with a VIP arrival at Israel's main commercial airport and pings through Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank. Most of his travels are focused on business, but in between his meetings with Israeli and Palestinian leaders, he will visit a host of well-known sites while staying at a historic Jerusalem hotel. (AP Photo/Dan Balilty, File)