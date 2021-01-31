Over 5,000 arrested at pro-Navalny protests across Russia

Police officers detain a man during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia, on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Tens of thousands of people are protesting across Russia to demand the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny in wave of nationwide demonstrations that have rattled the Kremlin. Many chanted slogans against President Vladimir Putin. Activists say police detained more than 3,300 protesters across the country on Sunday, including over 900 in Moscow. (AP Photo/Denis Kaminev)