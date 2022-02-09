Jan. 6 committee subpoenas ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro

FILE - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Aug. 14, 2020, in Washington. The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection subpoenaed former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, seeking to question an ally of former President Donald Trump who promoted false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)