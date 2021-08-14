High heat: Spain clocks prelim record of 47.2 C (116.96 F)

A couple use an ubrella to shelter from the sun as they sit next to the Barcaccia fountain, built between 1627 and 1629 by Pietro Bernini, in Rome, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. A heat wave settled over southern Europe threatened temperatures topping 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) in many parts of the Iberian Peninsula on Saturday while Italian authorities expanded to 16 the number of cities on red alert for conditions that can pose a health risk to the elderly and vulnerable.(AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)