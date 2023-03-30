Russia to keep missile test notices under Cold War-era deal

FILE - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Ryabkov said Wednesday, March 29, 2023, that Moscow will no longer inform the U.S. about its missile tests, an announcement that came as the Russian military deployed mobile launchers in Siberia in a show of the country’s massive nuclear capability amid the fighting in Ukraine. (Maxim Shemetov/Pool Photo via AP, File)