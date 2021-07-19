Chief: Bomb squad caused Los Angeles fireworks explosion

FILE - In this June 30, 2021 file photo ATF investigators are seen next to the remains of an armored Los Angeles Police Department tractor-trailer after fireworks exploded. Los Angeles bomb technicians grossly miscalculated the weight of homemade fireworks last month when they detonated them in a containment chamber, causing a catastrophic explosion that injured 17 people and rocked a neighborhood, the police chief said Monday, July 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu,File)