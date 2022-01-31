A Uyghur gets death sentence, as China bans once OK'd books

FILE - Schoolchildren dance during a music class at a primary school, as seen during a government-organized visit for foreign journalists, in Awati Township in Kashgar in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, April 19, 2021. As the Chinese government tightened its grip over its ethnic Uyghur population, it sentenced one man to death and three others to life in prison in 2021 for textbooks drawn in part from historical resistance movements that had once been sanctioned by the ruling Communist Party. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)