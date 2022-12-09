Ex-cop who kneeled on George Floyd’s back gets 3.5-year term

FILE - This June 3, 2020, file photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota, shows J. Alexander Kueng. Kueng, the former Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s back while another officer kneeled on the Black man’s neck is expected to be sentenced Friday to 3 1/2 years in prison for manslaughter. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)