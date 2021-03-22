Republic of Congo candidate Kolelas dies of COVID-19

People walk past an election poster featuring opposition presidential candidate Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas in central Brazzaville, Congo, Sunday March 7, 2021. Elections on Sunday March 21 will see President Denis Sassou N'Guesso poised to extend his tenure as one of Africa's longest serving leaders, 36 years, amid opposition complaints of interference with their campaigns. (AP Photo/Lebon Chansard Ziavoula)