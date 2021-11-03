US woman who killed mom in Bali indicted on US murder charge

Kia Walker, mother of Tommy Schaefer, cries as she talks with reporters after Heather Mack, and Mack's daughter, Walker's granddaughter Stella, arrived back in the U.S. at O'Hare International Airport Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Chicago. Mack was immediately taken into federal custody on federal murder conspiracy charges. Both Mack and Schaefer were convicted in 2015 of the murder of Mack's mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack in Bali. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)