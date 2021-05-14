Onetime wunderkind Massachusetts mayor guilty of corruption

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2016, file photo, Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia talks in his city hall office in Fall River, Mass. Correia, first elected at the age of 23 by touting himself as a successful entrepreneur, was convicted Friday, May 14, 2021, of stealing money from investors in his start-up to bankroll his lavish lifestyle and soliciting bribes from marijuana vendors who wanted to operate in the struggling mill city. ( (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File)