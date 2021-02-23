Not to be sniffed at: Agony of post-COVID-19 loss of smell

Dr. Louise-Emilie Dumas, a psychiatrist, talks with patient Gabriella Forgione during tests in a hospital in Nice, southern France, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, to help determine why she has been unable to smell or taste since she contracted COVID-19 in November 2020. A year into the coronavirus pandemic, doctors and researchers are still striving to better understand and treat the accompanying epidemic of COVID-19-related anosmia — loss of smell — draining much of the joy of life from an increasing number of sensorially frustrated longer-term sufferers like Forgione. (AP Photo/John Leicester)