Princess Leonor, heir to Spanish throne, to study in Wales

FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, Princess Leonor of Spain waves to the crowd after a military parade as they celebrate a holiday known as 'Dia de la Hispanidad' or Spain's Hispanic Day in Madrid, Spain. Heir to the Spanish throne, 15-year-old Princess Leonor will study a two-year course at UWC Atlantic College, in southern Wales, the Spanish royal household announced Wednesday Feb. 10, 2021.(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, FILE)