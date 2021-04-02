California OKs indoor sports, concerts as COVID cases plunge

A Los Angeles Traffic control officer directs vehicles to an alternative entrance to the Dodgers Stadium vaccination site in Los Angeles Friday, April 2, 2021. California has administered nearly 19 million doses, and nearly 6.9 million people are fully vaccinated in a state with almost 40 million residents. But only people 50 and over are eligible statewide to get the vaccine now. Adults 16 and older won't be eligible until April 15. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)