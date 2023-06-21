China calls Biden comments calling leader Xi a dictator 'extremely absurd and irresponsible'

FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, right, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Sunday, June 18, 2023. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrapped up a closely watched visit to Beijing on Monday, during which he met with China's top diplomats and held talks with President Xi Jinping. However, Blinken failed to land the biggest ask on his agenda: restoring China-U.S. military communications. (Leah Millis/Pool Photo via AP, File)