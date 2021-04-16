Grand jury in Daniel Prude death voted 15-5 to clear 3 cops

FILE ‚Äî In this March 23, 2021 file photo. members of Community Justice Initiative, Free the People Roc and supporters, march to the Transit Center in Rochester, N.Y. to mark the one year anniversary of Daniel Prude's interaction with the Rochester Police that lead to his death. Newly released transcripts show that a grand jury investigating the police suffocation death of Daniel Prude last year in Rochester, New York, voted 15-5 to clear the three officers involved in his restraint of a criminally negligent homicide charge sought by prosecutors. (Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat & Chronicle via AP, File)