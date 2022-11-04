Iran marks 1979 US Embassy takeover amid nationwide protests

Demonstrators chant slogans as one of them holds up a poster of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a demonstration in front of the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran, Iran, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Iran on Friday marked the 1979 takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran as its theocracy faces nationwide protests after the death of a 22-year-old woman earlier arrested by the country's morality police. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)