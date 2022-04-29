Lawmaker: Sri Lanka president agrees to remove brother as PM

Mahinda Rajapaksa, left, and his brother Gotabaya Rajapaksa wave to supporters during a party convention held to announce the presidential candidacy in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Aug. 11, 2019. Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya has agreed to replace his older brother Mahinda as prime minister in a proposed interim government to solve a political impasse caused by the country's worst economic crisis in decades, a prominent lawmaker said Friday, April 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena, File)