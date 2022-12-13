8 in France convicted of roles in Bastille Day truck attack

FILE - People look at flowers placed on the Promenade des Anglais at the scene of a truck attack Monday July 18, 2016 in Nice, southern France. A French court on Tuesday Dec.13, 2022 convicted eight people charged in connection with a truck attack more than six years ago by an Islamic State sympathizer that killed 86 people celebrating Bastille Day in the French Riviera city of Nice. (AP Photo/Claude Paris, File)