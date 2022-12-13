Officials: Drone strikes hit 2 buildings in Ukraine capital

FILE - A woman passes by anti-tank hedgehogs in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Ukraine has been fighting with the Russian invaders since Feb. 24 for over nine months. The mayor of Kyiv is reporting multiple explosions, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in the Ukrainian capital, the first such time in weeks during Russia’s ongoing war against the country. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)