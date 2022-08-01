Griner's trial resumes amid intensified diplomacy

Secretary of State Antony Blinken ends a news conference, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the State Department in Washington. The Biden administration has offered a deal to Russia aimed at bringing home WNBA star Brittney Griner and another jailed American Paul Whelan. That's according to Blinken, who also revealed that he had asked to speak with his Kremlin counterpart for the first time in months in hopes of expediting an answer from Russia. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)