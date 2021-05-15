Crash victim had posted videos riding in Tesla on Autopilot

FILE - This July 8, 2018 photo shows a Tesla 2018 Model 3 sedans sitting on display outside a Tesla showroom in Littleton, Colo. The driver of a Tesla Model 3 involved in a fatal crash that California highway authorities said may have been on operating on Autopilot posted social media videos of himself riding in the vehicle without his hands on the wheel or foot on the pedal. The May 5, 2021, crash in Fontana, a city 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Los Angeles, is also under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The probe is the 29th case involving a Tesla that the federal agency has probed. (AP Photo/David Zalubowsi, File)