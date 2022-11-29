China launches 3 astronauts to complete space station

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, from left, Chinese astronauts for the upcoming Shenzhou-15 mission Zhang Lu, Fei Junlong and Deng Qingming are seen behind glass during a meeting of the press at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Final preparations were being made Monday to send the new three-person crew to China's space station as it nears completion amid intensifying competition with the United States. (Li Gang/Xinhua via AP)