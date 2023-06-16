Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked Pentagon Papers exposing Vietnam War secrets, dies at 92

FILE - Daniel Ellsberg, co-defendant in the Pentagon Papers case, talks to media outside the Federal Building in Los Angeles, April 28, 1973. Ellsberg, the government analyst and whistleblower who leaked the Pentagon Papers in 1971, died Friday, June 16, 2023, according to a letter from his family released by a spokeswoman, Julia Pacetti. He was 92. (AP Photo/Wally Fong, File)