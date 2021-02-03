Biden set to boost US refugee admissions after Trump cut

Syrian refugee Mahmoud Mansour, 47, helps his youngest daughter Sahar, 8, with her homework at his rented apartment in Amman, Jordan, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. President Joe Biden has vowed to restore America's place as a world leader in offering sanctuary to the oppressed by raising the cap on the number of refugees allowed in each year. Mansour's family had completed the work to go to the United States when the Trump administration issued its travel ban barring people from Syria indefinitely and suspending the refugee program for 120 days. (AP Photo/Omar Akour)