Arizona set to execute Frank Atwood, who killed girl in 1984

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry shows Frank Atwood, who was sentenced to death for his murder conviction in the 1984 killing of 8-year-old Vicki Hoskinson in Pima County, Ariz. Atwood is scheduled to be executed on June 8, 2022, by lethal injection at the state prison in Florence, Arizona. On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Atwood’s bid to delay his execution. (Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry via AP, File)