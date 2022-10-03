Oath Keepers trial: 'Armed rebellion' plan, prosecutor says

FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks during a rally outside the White House in Washington, on June 25, 2017. Federal prosecutors on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, will lay out their case against the founder of the Oath Keepers' extremist group and four associates charged in the most serious case to reach trial yet in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)