Indian authorities arrests 3 railway officials over the train crash that killed more than 290

FILE - Rescuers work at the site of passenger trains that derailed in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Saturday, June 3, 2023. India’s federal crime agency Friday, July 7, 2023, said it has arrested three railway officials in connection with one of the country’s deadliest train accidents that killed more than 290 people people last month. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool, File)