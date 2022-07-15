Prosecutors disavow 3 convictions in 1995 NYC subway killing

FILE - A color guard readies their flags as pallbearers carry the remains of token clerk Harry Kaufman after funeral services, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Wednesday, Dec, 13, 1995. Kaufman died after suffering burns over 70 percent of his body in a subway token booth torching incident. Prosecutors are disavowing the convictions of three men who spent decades in prison for one of the most horrifying crimes of New York's violent 1990s — the killing of a clerk who was set on fire in a subway toll booth. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)