House censures Rep. Gosar for violent video in rare rebuke

Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona, leaves his office as the House of Representatives prepares to vote on a resolution to formally rebuke him for tweeting an animated video that depicted him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., with a sword, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. In addition to the official censure, House Democrats want to oust him from his seats on the House Oversight Committee and the Natural Resources Committee. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)