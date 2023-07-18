Cuban entrepreneurs get business training from the US, and hope that Biden lifts sanctions

Benjamin Ziff, Chargé d'Affaires of the United States Embassy, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. “Cuba’s future lies in its private sector and those who say it is a necessary evil are completely wrong,” Ziffbtells AP. “It is an increasingly necessary good for the well-being of the people. ”(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)