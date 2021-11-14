Exit poll: Anti-corruption party leads in Bulgarian election

A woman casts her vote at a polling station in Bankya, on the outskirts of Sofia, Bulgaria, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. It is the third time in seven months that Bulgarian voters have to cast their vote after no party secured enough support in the previous two elections in April and July to form a stable government. Their task this time around will be not only to break the political deadlock that has badly hurt the economy of the EU's poorest member country, but also to elect a new president. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)