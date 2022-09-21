Ex-cop Lane gets 3 years in plea deal for aiding Floyd death

FILE - This image provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff's Office shows Thomas Lane, who was sentenced to 2 1/2 years for violating George Floyd's civil rights. The former Minneapolis police officer who pleaded guilty in May 2022 to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of Floyd is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)