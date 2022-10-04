Judge tosses charges against 7 people in Flint water crisis

FILE - The Flint water plant tower is seen on Jan. 6, 2022, in Flint, Mich. A Michigan judge dismissed charges Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, against seven people in the Flint water scandal, including two former state health officials blamed for deaths from Legionnaires' disease. Judge Elizabeth Kelly took action three months after the Michigan Supreme Court said a one-judge grand jury had no authority to issue indictments. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)